Escaped inmate apprehended in New Castle County: officials

An inmate who officials say escaped from a prison in New Castle County over the weekend is back in custody.

The Delaware Department of Correction says 29-year-old Keon Cornish left with an approved pass Sunday, but failed to return.

Cornish was serving time at Plummer Community Corrections Center on robbery charges.

Inmates are allowed to leave the facility for work, or to attend treatment centers.

Officials say Cornish turned himself in Sunday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an Escape after Conviction Warrant.