Hit-and-run kills man in Fern Rock; search is on for driver, police say

A Fern Rock street was the scene of a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run.

The crash happened Saturday night, officials said, on the 6100 block of North 10th Street, just before 9 p.m. in Philadelphia’s Fern Rock neighborhood.

A man, thought to be between 40 and 50-years-old, was hit by an unknown vehicle and pronounced dead by medics shortly after.

Authorities say the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Division are actively searching for the driver and the vehicle. Anyone with any information is urged to contact CID.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

