Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 4:02 PM EDT until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Kent County
7
High Wind Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County
High Wind Warning
until MON 4:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Coastal Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Ocean County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 12:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 AM EDT, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County

Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

KENSINGTON - A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

MORE HEADLINES:

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.