Police: Man found shot to death near Kensington train tracks

A man in his early 30s was found dead, with a gunshot wound to the head, near train tracks in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 1:30, near some train tracks on the 2900 block of North Front Street.

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.