High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County.
Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday.
One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High School, was reportedly killed in the crash. The other student suffered less severe injuries.
The single-vehicle crash is under investigation.