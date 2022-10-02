Expand / Collapse search
High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County.

Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday.

One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High School, was reportedly killed in the crash. The other student suffered less severe injuries.

The single-vehicle crash is under investigation.