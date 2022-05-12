Raising Cane's opens first Philadelphia location, met with long lines

Chicken for breakfast? Philadelphians embraced a protein-filled morning as Raising Cane's opened its doors for the first time.

The location at 3925 Walnut Street in University City is the first Raising Cane's to open in Pennsylvania.

Locals line up for Raising Cane's grand opening.

Locals were up at the crack of dawn to line up for the southern favorite, and that line just kept growing as the opening grew closer.

Straight from Louisiana, the fast-food restaurant only offers four menu items: chicken fingers, fries, Texas toast and coleslaw.

To celebrate the grand opening, 20 people were chosen to win free Raising Cane's for a year.

The fast-food restaurant chain plans to open 14 Pennsylvania locations this year, including Temple University, Fairless Hills and Trevose.