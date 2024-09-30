Police looking for man accused of tackling, punching woman on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

article

Police are searching for a man who they say tackled a woman to the ground and punched her several times in broad daylight on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Investigators say on Sept. 15, two women were walking on 2000 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway when the suspect tackled one of the women to the ground and punched her in the face and body.

When the second woman tried to stop the man, police say he pushed her to the ground. The attack happened less than a mile away from the Philadelphia Museum of Art and across the street from the Franklin Institute.

Investigators say the suspect, who was seen on surveillance images dressed in dark clothes with sunglasses, fled when a passerby thwarted the attack.

Police say the suspect was carrying a reusable grocery bag and was wearing a backpack at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.