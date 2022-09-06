Family of girl badly injured in Philadelphia hit-and-run crash pleads for driver to come forward

The family of a little girl who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash last week in Philadelphia is pleading for the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Family members say Divinity McFarland, 5, 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg and a 3-year-old girl were crossing the intersection of 56th and Vine streets around noon Friday when they were hit.

Divinity suffered severe head trauma from the crash and remains at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition. Richberg, according to family, is also hospitalized with two broken legs.

"She’s fighting hard to come back to us, she’s a strong little girl, so we have hopes that she’s gonna pull through it’s just gonna take time," Divinity's aunt, Elsie Jackson, said.

Police believe the striking vehicle fled the scene of the crash and was found abandoned blocks away near the intersection of 53rd and Race streets.

Authorities described the driver as a Black man in his 50s wearing a white t-shirt with dark lettering and tan pants. He was last seen heading east on Race Street from 53rd Street.

The department shared a screenshot of security camera footage that they believe shows the driver walking away from the vehicle used in the crash.

As police continue to search for the suspect, family members are praying for Divinity's recovery and begging the hit-and-run driver to come forward.

"I just can’t imagine how you can live with yourself, how do you go on like you left the truck and walked away with no regard for any of their lives, your own life, you could hit more people," Jackson said.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police immediately.

"This is very terrible, what he did, because he had to see them in the street, and he just kept going," Jackson said.