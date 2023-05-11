Police: Man, 2 women suffer non-fatal gunshot wounds in Frankford shooting

article

Three people, including two women, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds Thursday night in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4800 block of Tackawana Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 56-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were taken to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower body, police said.

A 60-year-old woman showed up at Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to both legs. All three victims are in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting. Police have not said what sparked the gunfire.