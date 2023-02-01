Police: Man, 23, dies in West Philadelphia after being shot in chest; suspect in custody

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3900 block of Wyalusing Avenue in the city's West Philadelphia section on Wednesday at noon.

Officials say a 23-year-old man was found shot once in the upper chest.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead on scene shortly after at 12 p.m., according to authorities.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and a 24-year-old man was arrested on the 3900 block of Wyalusing in connection with the incident.