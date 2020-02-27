Police: Man, 23, shot and killed after exiting car in Germantown

Police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot while exiting his vehicle early Thursday morning in Germantown.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 100 block of West Logan Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police say the victim got out of his car and was fired on by at least one unknown suspect. The victim was reportedly hit in the chest, back and arm.

Responding officers found the man's body between two parked cars and transported him to Einstein Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after 12:40 a.m.

Investigators found seven spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

