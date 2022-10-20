Police: Man, 26, shot dead during botched attempted robbery in Fairmount

A man was shot and killed during what police believe was a botched robbery attempt Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount section.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2700 block of Swain Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and left hand, according to investigators.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.