Police: Man, 28, critical after he was shot in the chest in South Philadelphia

A 28-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the chest in South Philadelphia.

Officials said the shooting occurred inside of a parking lot of a sports bar on the 2700 block of South Front Street, about 9:30 Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old victim was shot in the chest, according to authorities. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is underway. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

