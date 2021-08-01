4 dead in single car crash in Westville

article

Four people have died following a single car crash in Westville, N.J.

The incident happened on Gateway Boulevard shortly before 9:30 p.m.

During the incident, the vehicle appeared to have gone off the roadway and struck a pole.

Police are still actively investigating and have not released any details into the cause of the crash at this time.

Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.

