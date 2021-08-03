Suspect sought after allegedly hurling racial slurs, beer can at SEPTA bus operator

SEPTA police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who assaulted a bus operator.

The incident happened on July 19 at approximately 12:45 p.m. when a man alleged to have directed racial slurs at the bus operator.

Officials say as the man exited the bus, he reportedly threw a can of beer at the bus operator. After throwing the beer can, the man displayed a knife while continuing his assaultive and threatening behavior. No one was physically harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a white t-shirt with a blue logo on the front, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. The man reportedly has tattoos on both arms and a shamrock tattoo on the back of his left elbow.

Officials are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the identity of this man.

If you recognize this individual or have any information, please call the SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter