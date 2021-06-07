Police: Man, 29, dead, and a woman, 53, critically injured after shooting in Nicetown-Tioga

article

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Nicetown-Tioga Monday.

The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of West Butler Street, inside of a store, late Monday afternoon, just after 5:30, according to officials.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old man suffering with gunshot wounds to the chest and back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The other victim, a 53-year-old woman, was shot in the chest, by what police say was a stray bullet. She was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical, but stable condition.

Authorities say an investigation is underway, though no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

