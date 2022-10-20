Police: Man, 30, hospitalized after being shot in neck, back in Kensington

article

A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot in Kensington on Wednesday night.

Police say officers on bike patrol heard gunshots in the area of the 2100 block of East Lippincott Street.

The responding officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds on the neck and back, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to officials, the man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police say an arrest has been made and the weapon was recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing.