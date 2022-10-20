Man in critical condition after stabbing inside SEPTA station leaves him with severed artery, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition at a Philadelphia hospital after he was stabbed inside a SEPTA station.
Police say the incident happened around 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday night.
According to authorities, a 54-year-old man was involved in a fight with two other men inside the SEPTA concourse at Broad and Locus Street.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Off-duty security guard dies after being shot multiple times outside West Philadelphia bar, police say
- Philadelphia SVU investigating after video, eyewitness allegedly catch woman using stun gun on child
- Police: Man arrested after fight between neighbors escalates to shooting in Port Richmond
During the fight, the victim was stabbed in the left arm and an artery was severed, officials say.
He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to police.
The investigation into the stabbing is active and ongoing.