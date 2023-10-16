Police: Man, 32, shot to death in Kensington

Authorities are searching for a shooter after police say a man was killed Monday night in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3100 block of G Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body, according to investigators.

Officers rushed the man to Temple University Hospital where police say he died just before 8 p.m.

No arrests were reported immediately following the homicide.