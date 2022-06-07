Massive tree crashes onto multiple houses in Montgomery County

article

A massive tree has fallen on several homes along a street in Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 300 block of Marshall Street in Norristown around 2:10 p.m.

SkyFOX was live on the scene, where the tree could be seen lying across the back of several homes. Parts of at least two homes appear to be trapped under the tree.

Footage from the scene also appears to show the tree split in half.

The amount of damage is unclear, and no word on injuries at this time.

Fire and emergency crews were already on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.