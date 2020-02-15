Police: Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Logan

article

Philadelphia police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Thursday night in Logan.

According to investigators, the 54-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Broad Street and Ruscomb Street just before 8 p.m.

The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center by paramedics and succumbed to his injuries around 8 p.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 2018 Volkswagen, stayed on the scene after the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP