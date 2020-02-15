Police: Man, 54, struck and killed by vehicle in Logan
LOGAN - Philadelphia police say a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Thursday night in Logan.
According to investigators, the 54-year-old man was hit near the intersection of Broad Street and Ruscomb Street just before 8 p.m.
The victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center by paramedics and succumbed to his injuries around 8 p.m.
The driver of the striking vehicle, a 2018 Volkswagen, stayed on the scene after the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.
