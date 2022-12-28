Police: Man, 55, dies after being stabbed twice in Kensington

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man.

Authorities say the 25th District officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

According to police, around 5:03 a.m., a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the left thigh and in the neck.

He was transported to Temple Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m.

Officials say the scene was held as officers investigated, but no one was arrested and no weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.