Police: Man, 55, dies after being stabbed twice in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man.
Authorities say the 25th District officers responded to the 3200 block of G Street in the city's Kensington neighborhood.
According to police, around 5:03 a.m., a 55-year-old man was stabbed in the left thigh and in the neck.
He was transported to Temple Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead at 5:33 a.m.
Officials say the scene was held as officers investigated, but no one was arrested and no weapon was recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.