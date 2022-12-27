Family of man killed in Philadelphia hit-and-run rampage searching for answers: 'You just left him there'

The heartbroken family of a young man killed in a hit-and-run rampage through North Philadelphia is searching for answers while police try to track down the driver.

Roland White, 22, was fatally stuck by the driver of a speeding blue Ford Mustang near the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The deadly collision, according to police, was part of a hit-and-run rampage through the city that started over 3 miles away on the grounds of Rivers Casino.

Police said the driver - believe to be a woman - slammed into a 51-year-old man riding a scooter, causing him to suffer a broken leg.

The driver continued into the valet parking lot where it hit two unoccupied cars and a third vehicle with a 48-year-old woman inside.

From there, police say the vehicle drove about a half a mile away where it crashed into a 53-year-old man near the intersection of North Broad and Spring Garden Streets. Then continued up Broad Street for over two miles where the speeding vehicle slammed into White near Lehigh Avenue.

Investigators say the car was found by police abandoned and heavily damaged in the area of North Broad Street and Indiana Avenue. White was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.

"I just want to know why, why she didn't stop, just why," White's mother, Shannon Peoples-Prophet, told FOX 29. "You just left him there, with no regards, no remorse."

Family members say White was a former honor role student and excited about starting a new job at the Philadelphia International Airport. White was one of five children and always wanted to be a good role model for his sisters and brother.

"He was a person, he belonged to people, he was my child, he was our child," Peoples-Prophet said. "He had a family and you just left him there."

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports White was the 32nd pedestrian struck and killed in Philadelphia this year. The record increase is three times more than 2019's total and a 50% increase since last year.