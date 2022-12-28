Allentown Police launch investigation after 11-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound

The Allentown Police Department has launched an investigation into the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Authorities say officers responded to a home on the 600 block of N. Front Street in Allentown on Tuesday around 7:25 p.m.

According to officials, the boy was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest just before 8:30 p.m., and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called to respond around 9 p.m.

The Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Wednesday at 8 a.m. to determine the child's cause of death, authorities say.

Allentown police cruisers on the 600 block of N Front Street in Allentown. (Rich Rolen)

Officials have not released the child's name out of respect for the family.

The incident is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department and Lehigh County District Attorney's Office, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.