Police: Man, 61, fatally stabbed in the head inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment

article

A 61-year-old man is dead after police say he was stabbed in the head during an altercation inside an apartment in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, the victim was stabbed on the left side of his head during a fight inside a home on the 5800 block of Florance Avenue around 8 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead by medics shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police did not report any arrests and did not find a weapon used in the deadly stabbing. A motive remains under investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter