Police: Man, 61, fatally stabbed in the head inside Southwest Philadelphia apartment

Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say a man is dead after being stabbed in the head during a fight inside an apartment in Southwest Philadelphia.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 61-year-old man is dead after police say he was stabbed in the head during an altercation inside an apartment in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.

According to police, the victim was stabbed on the left side of his head during a fight inside a home on the 5800 block of Florance Avenue around 8 p.m.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead by medics shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police did not report any arrests and did not find a weapon used in the deadly stabbing. A motive remains under investigation.

