Police: Man and his dog shot at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a man and his dog were injured in an alleged shooting at a West Philadelphia park Monday night.

The 62-year-old man reportedly suffered a graze wound to the back at Malcolm X Park on Pine Street around 11:25 p.m. He is said to be in stable condition.

A dog also suffered a gunshot wound, according to police, and was transported to Penn Animal Hospital for treatment.

Police say no weapon has been recovered, and no arrests have been made.