Man murdered while sitting on his porch in West Philadelphia, police say

A man's home became a crime scene when police say at least one suspect opened fire Monday night.

Police say a 47-year-old man was sitting on the porch of his home on the 1600 block of Vine Street when two masked men approached.

Witnesses say one suspect fired six shots from the sidewalk in what police are calling a "targeted shooting." Police say both suspects fled on foot.

The victim then ran inside his house, where police found him lying on the floor of the bathroom. He suffered several shots to his chest, and was pronounced dead on the scene around 11:43 p.m.

Police found several casings on the sidewalk, as well as strike marks on the brick of the house.

Surveillance footage from the scene is being surveyed as police investigate the shooting.