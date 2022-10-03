Police: 4 suspects carjack man, woman at gunpoint at Germantown gas station

A man and woman became the latest victims of a carjacking as the terrifying crime continues to rise across Philadelphia.

Police say four masked men, each armed with a handgun, ambushed the victims at a Sunoco gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane Saturday night.

Both victims, a 30-year-old woman and 29-year-old man, were reportedly carjacked at gunpoint. Three-hundred dollars was also stolen from the pair.

The suspects, who arrived in a white van, fled with the victims' vehicle, a red 2022 Chrysler sedan.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. Police are investigating the incident.