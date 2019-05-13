Police: Man charged after dragging officer, crashing into SEPTA vehicle

Police say a man has been charged after dragging an officer and crashing into a SEPTA vehicle on Temple University's campus.

According to police, Maurice Smith, 26, faces a long list of charges, including assault.

Police say they smelled marijuana and spotted a gun after pulling the driver over shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday on Broad Street by Polett Walk. They say the officers struggled with the 26-year-old driver, who put the car into gear and accelerated. Police say one officer fell while the other kept holding on but fired after the gun was pointed at him.

The suspect then fled north and struck a SEPTA police car, injuring one of the two officers inside.

The driver then fled on foot but was apprehended in an alley near West Norris and North Broad streets. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the forearm.

The officer inside the SEPTA vehicle was treated for minor injuries and released. The highway patrol officer who was dragged by the car suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized. The other patrol officer is currently being investigated.

A firearm believed to be the suspect's was recovered in an alley Sunday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.