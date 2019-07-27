Police: Man charged in stabbing death of mother inside West Oak Lane home

article

Police have charged a 26-year-old man who they say fatally stabbed his mother inside their West Oak Lane home.

The incident occurred around noon Saturday on the 7200 block of Briar Road.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times throughout the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities later identified the deceased as 56-year-old Carla Freeman.

Rashawn Freeman was charged with murder and related offenses.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.