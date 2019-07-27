Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man charged in stabbing death of mother inside West Oak Lane home

By FOX 29 staff
Rashawn Freeman, 26, was charged with murder and related offenses.

WEST OAK LANE - Police have charged a 26-year-old man who they say fatally stabbed his mother inside their West Oak Lane home.

The incident occurred around noon Saturday on the 7200 block of Briar Road.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times throughout the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities later identified the deceased as 56-year-old Carla Freeman.

Rashawn Freeman was charged with murder and related offenses.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.