Police: Man critical after being shot multiple times in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized and making a recovery Monday after he was the victim of a shooting in the Frankford section the city.
The shooting happened at approximately 4:07 a.m. on the 5000 block of Saul Street.
Police say a John Doe, in his late 20s to early 30s, was found with two gunshot wounds – one to the stomach and one to the buttocks.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered.
