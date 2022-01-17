Police: Man critical after being shot multiple times in Frankford

article

A man is hospitalized and making a recovery Monday after he was the victim of a shooting in the Frankford section the city.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:07 a.m. on the 5000 block of Saul Street.

Police say a John Doe, in his late 20s to early 30s, was found with two gunshot wounds – one to the stomach and one to the buttocks.

MORE COVERAGE:

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons were recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



