Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday.

At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 33-year-old man lying in the northbound lanes of Broad Street, suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. Police picked up the victim and took him to Temple Hospital where they say he was pronounced dead at 6:18 p.m.

While investigating the scene, police say they also located a 38-year-old man who was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say they believe he had gotten into a car accident with the first victim and another woman at the intersection of Broad and Venango Streets.

After the three-car accident, police say at least one of the men got out of their vehicle and started an argument, which lead to an altercation before gunfire erupted. The woman who was also involved in the accident was not struck by gunfire, but police say one bullet went through her driver's side door after she had already exited her vehicle.

Witnesses tell police that the 38-year-old may have been the shooter. He was placed in stable condition after driving himself to Temple Hospital and police say they are holding him as a suspect.

Multiple shell casings were found scattered across Broad Street and even inside the victims' vehicles. Police say they found one shell casing on the driver's seat of the 33-year-old's car.

As police investigate this incident, they say they are confident that surrounding businesses will have camera footage of the deadly altercation.

Anyone with information on this incident, or may have seen the car accident turn into a fatal double shooting, is asked to contact police.