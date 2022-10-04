Video captures moment suspects open fire on teen, man riding bikes in West Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police released video in a double shooting that left two injured last week, one in critical condition.

An 18-year-old and 25-year-old man were riding their bikes when they were ambushed with gunfire on the 6100 block of Market Street on September 30.

Police say two suspects fired several shots after exiting the passenger side of a dark-colored minivan, possibly a Kia Sedona. They fled in the same vehicle.

Surveillance video shows the suspects immediately opening fire on the victims as they rode towards them.

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg, and placed in stable condition. The 25-year-old remains in critical condition after suffering several gunshot wounds.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in this shooting, which was one of four that erupted during one violent morning in Philadelphia.