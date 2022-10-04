Police: Man dies after being found walking in Ogontz with gunshot wound to the neck

article

A man has died after he was shot in the neck in Philadelphia, authorities say.

According to police, officers responded to Ogontz and Stenton Avenues just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say responding officers found a man walking in the area bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his neck.

Witnesses told authorities that the man got out of a Buick Sedan traveling northbound on Ogontz Avenue that stopped at the intersection, and Good Samaritans rushed to try and assist him, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police transported the man to Einstein Medical Center, where he was placed in critical condition and underwent surgery, Small says.

Authorities say he did not survive and later died.

According to Small, the Buick Sedan is still parked at the crime scene and there is blood in the driver's seat.

Investigators say they are not sure if the man was driving the vehicle or driven to the location, but authorities do not believe the shooting happened in the area.

The investigation is ongoing and active, authorities say.