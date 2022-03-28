Police: Man dies after being shot multiple times in the chest in Kensington

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Kensington.

Police say the incident happened on the 800 block of East Willard Street around 10:54 p.m. on Sunday night.

Officers with the 4th District and SEPTA transit officials responded to the area for reports of a person with a gun and gunshots, officials say.

A 30-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his chest, according to authorities.

Police say SEPTA Transit officers transported him to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., authorities say.

According to police, no weapons have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

