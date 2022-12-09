Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing in Germantown.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck inside a property on the 5300 block of Priscilla Street just before noon.

Authorities say police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:09 p.m.

The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered and an arrest was made, police say.