Police: Man drives self to hospital after being shot 3 times

Police say a man has died after he was shot six times early Sunday.

The incident happened at aproximately 12:40 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Lehigh Street on the highway.

A 41-year-old man was shot three times -- once in the left arm, once in the right leg, and once in the stomach.

The man drove himself to Temple University where he was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m.

No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered.

