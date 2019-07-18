Police: Man exposed himself in Sicklerville parking lot

Police in Camden County are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman in a Target parking lot earlier this week.

The incident occurred Tuesday outside the Target store on Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville.

Police say a woman was walking to her car when the man pulled up next to her, turned on an interior light and exposed himself.

The suspect was driving a white 2010 Hyundai Veloster with possible after-market black wheels. He is described as approximately 25-years-old with dark hair.

If you recognize the car, you are asked to contact Gloucester Township police.