Police: Man, 68, found dead after being 'severely beaten' in Mayfair residence
PHILADELPHIA - Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man found beaten in a home.
Authorities say officers responded to the 4200 block of Passmore Street for a person screaming around 9;15 a.m. on Monday.
According to officials, a 68-year-old man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of the residence.
Police say the man was "severely beaten" and pronounced dead on the scene just before 9:30 a.m.
A person has been taken into police custody, according to authorities.
The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division, police say.