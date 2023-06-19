Police: Man, 68, found dead after being 'severely beaten' in Mayfair residence

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating the death of a man found beaten in a home.

Authorities say officers responded to the 4200 block of Passmore Street for a person screaming around 9;15 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, a 68-year-old man was found unresponsive on the living room floor of the residence.

Police say the man was "severely beaten" and pronounced dead on the scene just before 9:30 a.m.

A person has been taken into police custody, according to authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detectives Division, police say.