Man fatally shot while sitting in car parked in Society Hill, police say

A shooting in the Society Hill section of Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to authorities.

Investigators say the shooting took place on the 500 block of S Front Street early Monday morning.

Police say homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

FOX 29's cameras captured a vehicle riddled with evidence markings after being shot several times.

Dozens of crime scene evidence markers were also observed on the street as investigators examined the scene.

Law enforcement has not released formal details, but say one man was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.