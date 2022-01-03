Police: Man found shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

article

An unidentified man is in critical condition after he was shot in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting happened on the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue Monday, just before 2:45 in the afternoon.

The man was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police and placed in critical condition.

Police say a weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. They continue to investigate.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

