Man, 38, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia store, police say

article

A man has been killed after he was shot several times inside a North Philadelphia store.

Officials said Philadelphia and Temple police responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of North Broad Street Monday afternoon, just before 4 p.m.

The responding officers found a 38-year-old man shot once in the chest, twice in the leg and once in the groin.

MORE HEADLINES:

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital by Temple police where he died.

According to authorities, two armed men were attempting to rob someone at gunpoint, while that person was withdrawing money from an ATM inside the deli. The two men went on to target another customer, by pointing a gun to his head.

Authorities went on to say that second man fought back and shots were fired. A fight spilled out into the street, where, officials said, the man was shot by the suspects.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just an hour after a Lyft driver, who was licensed to carry a firearm, shot at two men attempting to carjack his vehicle. Both men were hit and hospitalized.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter