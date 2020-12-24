Police: Man found shot to death inside parked car on roadway in Bristol Township

article

Authorities in Bucks County have opened a homicide investigation after a man was found shot dead inside a car Wednesday night.

Officers from the Bristol Township Police Department were called to the area of Edgely Road and Marion Avenue around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found an unidentified man fatally shot in the driver's seat of Chrysler 200 on the northbound side of Edgely Road.

Investigators on Thursday morning did not release the name or age of the victim. It's believed the man was shot through the driver's side window, according to detectives.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3041, or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6333.

