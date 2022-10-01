Police: Quadruple shooting erupts just feet from hospital in Northeast Philadelphia

Four men were struck by gunfire as shots rang out less than a block from a hospital in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Police say the quadruple shooting erupted out he 5000 block of Frankford Avenue, which is just feet away from Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Four men were reportedly brought to the hospital by private vehicle after being shot.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot in the face. He was transferred to Jefferson University Hospital.

Three other victims are in stable condition: a 50-year-old man shot in the chest; a 38-year-old man shot in the ankle; and a 36-year-old man shot in the hand.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered. The shooting is under investigation.