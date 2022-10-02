Officials: Man critically wounded in apparent road rage shooting in Wissahickon

article

An apparent road rage situation led to the shooting of a 37-year-old man in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section.

According to officials, 5th District officers were called to an alleyway near the 3900 block of Manayunk Avenue, just off the 300 block of Hermit Street Saturday night, around 9:30, on a report of gunshots.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man suffering with at least three gunshot wounds and the alleged shooter was also on location.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace explained an apparent road rage incident took place on Ridge Avenue between the driver of a white Jeep SUV and the driver of a large, dark-colored Chevrolet van.

Somewhere on Ridge Avenue, the driver of the Chevy got out, approached the Jeep and pounded on the hood of the vehicle.

Inside the Jeep was a male driver, his wife and 7-year-old child.

The driver of the Chevy got back into his vehicle and drove off, according to Inspector Pace, but the driver of the Jeep pursued the Chevy, down Ridge, onto Hermit Street and into the alleyway, with the Chevy crashing into two vehicles parked on the Manayunk Ave. alleyway.

It was then, Inspector Pace said, the driver of the Chevy got out of the vehicle and approached the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep, in possession of a firearm, told the man to back off. He didn’t and that is when the driver of the Jeep reportedly shot the Chevy driver, twice in the torso and once in the head.

Police and medics arrived. The 37-year-old victim was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is in custody. His wife and child were taken to police headquarters.

Inspector Pace said four spent shell casings were found at the scene. He added that police found a firearm inside the Chevy, though the man was not armed when he exited his vehicle.

