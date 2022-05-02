Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in West Mount Airy

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that injured a man in West Mount Airy on Sunday night.

According to police, officers from the 14th District responded to W Weaver Street for a report of a person with a gun.

Authorities say officers arrived and found a man exiting a property on West Sharpnack Street onto Weaver Street.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot multiple times in both arms, his right leg and left hand, police say.

According to authorities, he was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say his car was found resting halfway on the sidewalk and it was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they believe four to five suspects may have been involved.