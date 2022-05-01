SEPTA police looking to identify man accused of firing gun outside Broad Street bus

article

SEPTA Transit Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who is accused of firing his gun outside of a bus.

According to authorities, the man pictured is accused of firing a gun outside of a bus at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue on Saturday morning.

Officials say the incident happened on April 30 around 2:40 a.m.

SEPTA police say the man got into a verbal argument with other passengers on a southbound Broad Street Line Night Owl bus.

After the argument, he got off the bus at Allegheny Avenue and then pulled out a gun, firing a shot into the ground, authorities say.

According to the police, there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.