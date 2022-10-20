Police: Man hospitalized after broad daylight shooting in West Philadelphia, local schools placed on lockdown

article

A man is in the hospital and several schools were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of a shooting, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man was grazed on the right side of his head and shot once in the right shoulder on the 800 block of Markoe Street just before 12:30 p.m.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, police say.

Alain Locke School, Parkway West High School and the Middle Years Alternative School were all placed on lockdown by school police at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.