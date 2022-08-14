Police: Man killed after he was stabbed several times in Hunting Park

article

A man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Officials say 24th District officers were called to the 900 block of West Luzerne Street, Sunday, about 9 o’clock in the morning, on the report of a possible stabbing.

Responding officers found a male victim, whose age is unknown, with multiple stab wounds to his chest.

Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Homicide Detectives are actively investigating the incident. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.