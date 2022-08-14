Police: Man opens fire on another man 7 times, shot in the face by his own gun in Kensington

Two men are in critical condition after a shooting police say was sparked by a fight early Sunday morning.

Police say both men were fighting when one pulled a gun and shot at the other, striking him seven times near C and Cambria streets around 3:30 a.m.

The alleged shooter was also struck one time in the face. Police believe he was inadvertently shot by his own gun.

Both men were taken to local hospitals, where they are currently in critical condition.

Police did not say what they believe led to the initial fight.

Eight spent shell casing were reportedly found at the scene of the shooting, which is being investigated.