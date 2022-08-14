Pedestrian dies after allegedly being hit by car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a man's death after he was found early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Tioga neighborhood.
The man, identified as 64-year-old Dondra Wade, was reportedly bleeding when he was discovered by police on the 3200 block of Fox street around 2:13 a.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene about 15 minutes later.
Police say he sustained injuries "consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
The driver and vehicle are unknown at this time.